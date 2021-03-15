Mayor wants community vaccination clinics open in 10 days

Mayor Jim Watson wants all seven community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Ottawa to open within the next 10 days.

"The city and its partners are ready to deliver these clinics, but the effort depends on the number of vaccines we receive from the province, which is expected to increase over the next few days," the mayor's office said in a French-language statement to Radio-Canada on Sunday.

In late February, the city announced the planned locations for all seven community clinics.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> has identified the community clinic locations for COVID vaccination.<br><br>NOTE: These locations are not yet opened for vaccinations but they will be for priority groups as supply increases.<br><br>We will eventually all be able to roll up our sleeve at one of these sites. <a href="https://t.co/xnB0syL4eV">pic.twitter.com/xnB0syL4eV</a> —@MathieuFleury

Once the clinics open, the city hopes to vaccinate approximately 11,000 people daily.

Anthony Di Monte, the city's general manager of emergency and protective services, has said the clinics could open within 72 hours once enough vaccine doses are made available.

In the meantime, Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine booking system launched by phone and online Monday morning.

Only those who qualify to be immunized can book an appointment, with the service now open to those turning 80 or older in 2021.

While many health units have already established their own booking systems, the provincial booking system will support or enhance those in place.