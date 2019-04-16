Anti-vaxxer ideology going to the dogs

Anti-vaxxer misinformation is spreading, and its effects are being felt beyond the human world.

While vaccinating pets has been standard practice for years, there's been increasing skepticism about its benefits and side effects.

"I think a lot of it really has to do with what they're seeing on the human side," Kingston, Ont., veterinarian Ryan Llera told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning on Tuesday.

"Pets are more than just pets now; they are family members. And for a lot of people, they are their kids, essentially. So they are expressing similar concerns."

In most parts of Ontario, cats and dogs must be vaccinated for rabies as soon as they're three months old, and must be kept up-to-date for their entire life, according to the province. (Bullit Marquez/Associated Press)

'It goes viral'

For dogs, core vaccines are for distemper, adenovirus, parvovirus and rabies. For cats: viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, panleukopenia and rabies. Other "non-core" vaccines are optional, and often recommended based on a pet's lifestyle.

Llera said he doesn't have a lot of experience with pet anti-vaxxers, but that some clients are choosing to delay vaccinations for their pets, or to do only some of what's recommended by organizations such as the American Animal Hospital Association and the World Small Animal Veterinary Association.

The primary reason? Misinformation being spread online.

"A lot of people are getting their information from groups on Facebook just run by random individuals who may or may not have any animal health background," Llera said.

"One person's bad experience, whether it be a product for fleas and ticks or a vaccination, and it goes viral and people latch onto this and they're not actually talking to their veterinarian ... that they should trust."

Get pets vaccinated

At the end of the day, pet owners need to know that herd immunity helps protect individuals, and that while some pets have medical conditions that can be triggered by vaccines, those instances are "incredibly rare," Llera said.

Veterinarians also take the time to check a pet's overall health before administering vaccines, he added.

In general, people should be talking to their vets if they have any questions or concerns.

"The rise of social media has been both a wonderful thing, as far as bonding with clients and their pets, but at the same time it really works against the health aspect of veterinary medicine. And this goes for human medicine, too," Llera said.