New motion looks to scrap vacant unit tax

Some city councillors are looking to do away with Ottawa's new vacant unit tax, designed to crack down on livable homes that may be sitting empty for six months or more.

The tax doesn't apply to someone's principal residence, but homeowners have to go online every year and check the box telling the city their unit is occupied or risk paying a $250 late fee.

Those who have an eligible vacant property could be on the hook for the equivalent of one per cent of its assessed value — possibly thousands of dollars in taxes.

In the spring of 2022, council approved the tax, which will go toward affordable housing.

This latest motion, moved by Coun. Laura Dudas and seconded by Coun. George Darouze, will go before council on Wednesday and calls the tax "an unparalleled annual bureaucratic burden."

"It's becoming a burden on the resident," Darouze said on Tuesday.

"It's creating too much headache and it's creating too much confusion for our residents."

The Osgoode ward councillor said he's worried for his rural residents who have unlivable farmhouses and now have to demonstrate to the city that no one can live in them.

"Every ward has different challenges," he said." And this is a citywide issue. I have to look at it from [the] perspective of what my residents [are] going through."

WATCH | Councillor says vacant tax unfair for rural residents with derelict properties

The motion from Dudas — who was unable to comment on Tuesday — says the tax disadvantages "seniors, snowbirds, deployed military service personnel, those with disabilities, new Canadians, those with limited access to computers" and others.

It also said that while city staff anticipated a vacancy rate of between 0.5 and 0.75 per cent, the city's preliminary numbers suggest far more units were declared vacant under Ottawa's criteria.

Motion seeks to have tax rescinded

The motion states the total number of properties deemed vacant by staff translates to a vacancy rate of 1.8 per cent, which far exceeds Toronto and Vancouver and is more than triple staff's original estimate.

"Either Ottawa is Canada's most vacant city by orders of magnitude, or more realistically, the [vacant unit tax] is being improperly applied to Ottawa residents," it reads, before calling for the tax to be rescinded and not be applied to properties this year.

Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard says he won't be voting in favour of the motion, adding that staff have been flexible with units falling into grey areas.

"A vacant unit tax is one of the only tools a municipality has to deal with the issue of super-charged demand in the real-estate market from speculators and investors," he said.

And while he agrees the city's vacancy rate may be higher than initially anticipated, Menard said it doesn't mean Ottawa isn't dealing with a vacancy problem that more rentals and funding could help alleviate.

"We're in the first year of implementation, these need to be audited to make sure that those numbers are accurate," the councillor said over Zoom.

"Indeed, there's still a lot of vacant units here where we have people without homes."