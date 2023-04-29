Several smaller unions say they're looking to identify anyone who crossed the picket line during last month's federal worker strike — with one asking members to provide names.

The Union of Veterans' Affairs Employees (UVAE) says those who continued working during the 12-day strike "disrespected" other members of the union, one of 15 that make up the much larger Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).

About 96 per cent of non-essential workers in the Treasury Board group of striking PSAC workers took strike action during the first week of the labour stoppage, according to government figures.

"Let me also say how disappointed I and UVAE are with those UVAE members who were not deemed essential and yet decided to go to work during the strike either in the workplace or virtually," reads a letter from Virginia Vaillancourt, the union's national president.

"You have dishonoured and disrespected your fellow UVAE members who walked the picket line every day on your behalf."

UVAE plans to penalize members who crossed the picket line during the strike, which saw 155,000 federal government workers across the country walk off the job.

PSAC's constitution states employees who cross the picket line, perform work not required by law or are paid by the employer not to participate in a strike can face fines equalling the pay they earned while others were out protesting.

Crossing a picket line is legal but heavily discouraged by unions, who see it as hurting their efforts.

"It is a disgrace that you will still benefit from the persistence of your fellow members and the bargaining teams," Vaillancourt's letter says.

"UVAE National has been receiving the names of UVAE members who crossed the picket line and worked for the employer during the legal strike position who were not designated essential," it continues. "Names are still coming into the national office."

The letter says anyone with information about workers who broke with the strike action can send names to that office.

The UVAE declined to comment for this story. Its actions aren't a PSAC initiative, according to one of the larger union's spokespeople.

Other unions also looking to pursue discipline

Marc Brière, national president of the Union of Taxation Employees (UTE), said it's also working to identify members who crossed the picket line or worked voluntarily.

"In order to afford potential scabs procedural fairness and an opportunity to be heard, the process may take some time," he said in an emailed statement.

"Rest assured, however, the Union of Taxation Employees intends to apply the provisions of the PSAC constitution and UTE bylaws dealing with the issue of scabs to the fullest extent possible."

Crystal Warner, a member of the national executive of the Canada Employment and Immigration Union (CEIU), said it's the smaller locals that ultimately track and punish these employees.

"The leadership of CEIU encourages our locals to hold people accountable for crossing the picket line," she said by phone on Friday.

Warner said another possible punishment may involve members being invited to a meeting and asked, in front of their fellow union members, why they chose to cross the picket line.

Warner said that may be ample punishment, but fines or membership suspensions are also on the table. She also said CEIU believes only a "relatively small number" of members crossed the picket lines.

Picket line crosser not too worried

One employee who worked throughout the strike said she's not overly concerned about repercussions.

The employee, whom CBC has agreed not to name, is not a member of the Veterans' Affairs union and hasn't received a similar letter.

The employee also took steps to cover her tracks while she worked.

"I worked through the strike because I didn't necessarily agree with the union's position," she said.

"I felt that they weren't representing my views. And I'm not sure that they were representing the views of the majority of people since you know, only 30 per cent actually voted."