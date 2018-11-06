It's voting day for eastern Ontario's American neighbours

Election officials in St. Lawrence County say voters have cast an unusually high number of absentee ballots and shown more interest in advanced voting, compared to past years.

The contest between U.S. President Donald Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden has spurred a spike in early and mail-in voting, according to the bipartisan board responsible for administering state election laws.

Jennie Bacon, the Democratic commissioner of the bipartisan Board of Elections for St. Lawrence County, said they've sent out 10,200 absentee ballots compared to around 3,500 in 2016.

Bacon said this is only the second year of early voting and there were more than 5,000 people who cast their ballots before election day. Last year, just 638 voters cast their ballots early.

"An incredible turnout for early voting. We had lines every day. We were able to manage the lines to keep it to about a 30-minute wait for most of the day," Bacon said.

It could take weeks before the final outcome of the U.S. presidential election is known. St. Lawrence County expects all the votes will be counted and certified by Nov. 26. (Carlos Barria/Reuters, Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)

Republican organizer Nancy Martin, chair of the St. Lawrence County GOP, said it's likely Democratic supporters have driven early voting turnout but she expects Trump supporters to make their voices heard on Tuesday.

"We in St. Lawrence County are strong supporters. The residents, the voters, eligible voters support President Trump," Martin said.

Martin acknowledged that COVID-19 has made this election unusual.

"Very few parades, very few chicken barbecues, very few events. Truly, across the country, it's a campaign like we've never experienced before," she said.

Concerns about security, civil unrest

Trump carried the county in 2016, but Mark Bellardini, chair of the Democratic Committee for St. Lawrence County, said he's hopeful Biden will win over voters, especially in rural areas.

"You go down the countryside, there's a lot of Trump flags flying but there's a ton of Biden signs [too]," Bellardini said.

"You can definitely see all the colours of the election here in St. Lawrence County, especially now that the leaves are down."

Bellardini said people are on edge about the election and the possibility of a rocky transition should Trump lose.

Both Martin and Bellardini expressed some concern about security or some kind of civil unrest — though they each worry it may occur in other parts of the New York State or the country, less so in St. Lawrence County itself.

Still, Bacon at the Board of Elections office said the county sheriff's office has been notified of some concerns and local law enforcement agencies will have a visible presence on Tuesday.

An Election Commission worker processes and sorts absentee ballots for Wisconsin's primary election. Mail-in ballots in New York State will start being counted next week. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/The Associated Press)

Voting will likely be somewhat slower than usual because of COVID-19 protocols requiring booths be disinfected between each ballot cast, Bacon said.

Masks are required and so is physically distancing which may require some people to wait outside, she said.

"I hope people dress warm," Bacon said.

Mail-in ballots are counted a week after voting day, Bacon said, adding she believes the staff of the Board of Elections will be able to have certified results by U.S. Thanksgiving on Nov. 26.