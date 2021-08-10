Thousand Islands businesses excited, relieved as Americans begin crossing border

Businesses in the Thousand Islands region of eastern Ontario say they're excited and relieved American tourists are now allowed across the border.

As of Monday, fully vaccinated Americans have been able to enter Canada, skipping quarantine, as part of Canada's phased reopening of the border.

"It's exciting, but ... we're a little nervous at the same time, like is it real? Is it going to stay this time?" said Christine Armstrong, who runs the Grenville Park Campground and RV, a short drive from the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge.

Her business relies on American travellers spending a night or two at the park, so she's happy to have that pick up, but said even seeing traffic pass by on the bridge is a relief.

"There's been nothing," she said. "No sound, no nothing. It's very eerie.

That changed Monday, when all three lanes of the bridge were open to vehicles streaming through border security.

Seeing that many lanes open was unusual, even before the pandemic, said Brian Allen, who manages the 1000 Islands Duty Free nearby.

His store has been run as a pick-up window for the past 16 months, but he still had to donate or destroy most of his stock of food, beer and cream liqueurs.

"We were very hard hit. We were probably doing a bit less than five per cent of our normal sales," he said.

While many businesses say the loosening of restrictions brings a sense of relief to the area, Heidi Linckh, who owns the 1000 Islands Tower said it comes too late in the summer to make a significant difference to her business.

Linckh said vacationers who might be interested in the views from the tower made their summer plans months ago, so the cars coming across the border now are less likely to stop in and more likely to be headed to properties they own in the area.

WATCH | Business owners react to border reopening

Vaccinated U.S. residents were allowed to enter Canada starting Monday, leading to long lineups at the border crossing between Ogdensbury, N.Y., and Prescott, Ont. Business owners say they're relieved at the return of travellers.

One thing tourism operators agree on is that they're still looking forward to when the U.S. will reciprocate and begin allowing Canadians to cross into the United States for non-essential reasons.

The American government has said that won't happen until at least Aug. 21.

Ottawa attractions await resumption of flights, bus tours

Farther away from the Canada-U.S. border, Ottawa tour operators expect the reopening will have must less of an effect on their businesses.

Only about five per cent of tourists to the city come from the U.S., according to Jantine Van Kregten, director of communications with Ottawa Tourism. But she said international travellers tend to stay longer and spend more.

Van Kregten said Ottawa relies more on people arriving by air than those taking road trips, because a lot of the travel is business-related, which she expects will take longer to recover.

"Reopening isn't recovery," she said.

In addition to increased air travel, local museums are waiting on bus tours for reliable visitor numbers. Rosemary Thompson, vice-president of corporate, public affairs and marketing at the National Gallery of Canada doesn't expect those tours to resume until next summer.

Even if Americans were to return to the city, many attractions will struggle to accommodate them given current COVID-19 capacity limits.

"Since we reopened in July, I don't think there's been a day where we haven't sold out," said John Swettenham with the Canadian Museum of Nature.

He recommends anyone planning a trip to Ottawa book well in advance.