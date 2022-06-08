Gatineau, Que., prof suspended, fined for sexually inappropriate behaviour

A psychology professor at the Université du Québec en Outaouais has been suspended and fined by the professional oversight board for sexually inappropriate behaviour and remarks over a five-year period.

Stéphane Bouchard pleaded guilty, according to the decision by the disciplinary council of the Order of Psychologists of Quebec, on Feb. 28, for actions that took place between 2011 and 2016.

The disciplinary council found Bouchard failed to behave appropriately with members of the research centre he headed up by maintaining a work climate conducive to comments, discussions and behaviour of a sexual nature between 2011 and 2016, the decision said in French.

Bouchard is also guilty of not behaving appropriately with a doctoral student in psychology by using "crude language or language with a sexual content and behaviours of the same nature," the decision said in French..

"When contacted by the order, he acknowledged the facts. He is not proud and he is ashamed. He assures that these activities and these behaviours have ceased," the decision said in French.

Bouchard was suspended 10 months for each count, but those will be served concurrently, and he was ordered to pay $2,500 for one count and $3,000 for the other count, which were joint recommendations of the parties.

The suspension started April 8.

According to the university's website on Wednesday afternoon, Bouchard is listed as a professor in the department of psychoeducation and psychology. He also holds the Canada Research Chair in clinical cyberpsychology.

When reached by Radio-Canada Wednesday, Bouchard declined comment.

The secretariat of the disciplinary council for the oversight board also declined to comment on the decision.

At the time of publishing, the university acknowledged receipt of Radio-Canada's interview request. The Canada Research Chairs program had not yet responded to Radio-Canada's request.

To protect the identities of the students and work colleagues involved in this case, the order is not releasing their names and some other identifying information.