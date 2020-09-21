U of O announces winter term to be 'primarily' online

The University of Ottawa has notified students and faculty that its 2021 winter semester will be composed "primarily of remote learning, with only a few exceptions."

The school has been adapting to teaching remotely, according to Jill Scott, the provost and vice-president of academic affairs, but the university also needs to look ahead as the public health risk COVID-19 poses persists.

"Due to the ongoing pandemic, it is now clear that there will be no large-scale return to campus soon," wrote Scott in a memo sent to students and staff late Monday afternoon.

"... This is not a decision that has been taken lightly. Nonetheless, after extensive research consultations with faculty and staff, and with public health officials, I am confident that this is the responsible choice for uOttawa."

According to an emailed statement from university spokesperson Isabelle Mailloux-Pulkinghorn, the school will provide updates as it prepares for the next term.

"We are working hard to continue to provide a world-class teaching and research experience, without neglecting our number one priority: the health and safety of our greater community," Mailloux-Pulkinghorn wrote.