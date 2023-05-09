uOttawa women's rugby names new coach after external investigation

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's rugby team has named Duncan McNaughton as its new head coach after the university commissioned an external investigator in February to conduct an independent review of the women's rugby program.

The Gee-Gees did not say what events led to the investigation, which ended in McNaughton taking over from former head coach Jen Boyd.

In an email to Radio-Canada, the school's director of media relations Jesse Robichaud said a new safe sport program will be put in place next fall.

The new program will have to apply the recommendations issued by the external investigator, which are intended to help improve regulations and methods to ensure the safety and well-being of student athletes, Robichaud said.

Specifically, Robichaud said the recommendations include:

Specify the limits that coaches and athletes must respect in their interactions.

Update the regulations governing initiation events.

Establish clear and effective processes for dealing with complaints from athletes regarding mistreatment.

Provide training on rules, methods, safe sport practices and codes of conduct.

Conducting team surveys, annual performance reviews of coaching staff and exit interviews with former athletes.

Create a new position within the university's sports department dedicated to the safety and well-being of student athletes.

McNaughton has been the assistant coach of Canada's senior women's rugby union team since 2017. He recently helped Canada finish fourth at the Rugby World Cup in November.

He previously served as the university's contact and forwards coach from 2013 to 2017.

Boyd had been the head coach of the team since 2013. She led the Gee-Gees to a seventh straight national medal last fall when the team secured bronze at the U Sports women's national championship.