No one in cab of garbage truck that smashed into home

The garbage truck that rolled backward down a hill and slammed into two vehicles and a hydro pole before tearing into a home in Sandy Hill on Monday had no one in its cab, Ottawa police confirmed Tuesday.

Police can't say why the driver of the dark blue Mack front loader truck wasn't behind the steering wheel at the time. That, and whether the truck's brakes were engaged before it rolled away, is part of the ongoing investigation.

A police spokesperson said investigators don't believe there was a criminal element to the incident.

The truck rolled backward around 10:18 a.m., ending up in Jennifer Whiteford's neighbour's house on Nelson street, between Somerset Street E. and Templeton Street.

It came to a stop on Whiteford's front lawn, less than a metre from her front door. Now, Whiteford has a clear view into her neighbour's home.

No one was injured.

The garbage truck did extensive damage to Whiteford's neighbour's home. (Ottawa Fire Services)

'Gained a lot of momentum'

In an interview with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Tuesday, Whiteford said she and her husband recently listed their home for sale. The couple was at work and their children at school at the time of the crash.

Her brother, a paramedic who happened to be dispatched to the scene Monday, told her what happened.

Whiteford's house, the light one on the left, wasn't touched by the garbage truck, but it's been deemed unsafe to live in until her neighbour's damaged house is dealt with. (Carmen Klassen/CBC)

Whiteford rushed home and began asking questions of the emergency responders.

"We know that there was no one in the garbage truck when it came down the hill," Whiteford said Tuesday.

"And ... it's a pretty steep hill, and I guess it gained a lot of momentum in doing that. And it only really stopped once it had hit our neighbour's house."

'We can't go in'

After the crash the neighbour's house was stabilized enough to allow for the removal of the truck, but the building is still considered unsafe. Although Whiteford's house wasn't touched, it's also been deemed unsafe to live in until the neighbour's damaged home is safely dealt with.

"They don't feel that our house is safe just in case the building next door does collapse. So we've been told we can't go in at this point," Whiteford said.

The last thing you want when you put your house up for sale is for a garbage truck to come barrelling down a hill, plow through your front yard and then slam into the building next door. 4:18

She and her husband were allowed in briefly Monday to get their dog and a few personal effects.

They also decided Monday to take their home off the market — for now.

"We took it off because it's not a real selling point at this point. But ... there was no damage to the house and it's a beautiful house, so as soon as it's cleaned up we'll have it back on the market," Whiteford said.

Ottawa police are investigating the crash.