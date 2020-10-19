Skip to Main Content
U of O support staff go on strike
Ottawa

U of O support staff go on strike

Some 1,300 support staff at the University of Ottawa are now on strike after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract with the university.

Health benefits a major sticking point in negotiations

CBC News ·
Some 1,300 support staff at the University of Ottawa are now walking the picket lines after failing to reach a last-minute agreement this weekend. (CBC)

Some 1,300 support staff at the University of Ottawa are now on strike after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract with the university.

Talks between the two sides broke down late last week and the local bargaining unit of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) set a strike deadline for one minute past midnight on Monday.

According to the local unit, health benefits have been one of the main sticking points in the negotiations since early 2019.

Four-fifths of the membership rejected a tentative offer put forward in June, according to an online statement by Marcelle Desmornes, president of the bargaining unit.

The university said in a statement early Monday morning its latest offer included improvements in job security, benefits and the highest wage increases it can offer under provincial law.

The striking staff support both students and professors, according to the union.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now