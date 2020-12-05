A group of mostly student protesters who've been occupying the University of Ottawa's main administration building for nearly a week to protest systemic on-campus racism say they're bringing their sit-in to an end.

The protesters announced around 3:15 p.m. that the sit-in at Tabaret Hall would wrap up, after failing to secure a meeting Wednesday with university officials.

"We were not prepared to stay here four or five days, while also dealing with the pandemic," said Jamal Koulmiye-Boyce, one of the organizers of the group.

We have shown the university, we have shown the Ottawa community, and we have shown the national community what we organizers have been dealing with for over a year. - Jamal Koulmiye-Boyce, sit-in organizer

"And while anti-Black racism does cause many deaths and harms to people, we also have to take into account the safety of our allies, friends, family and those that have come out to support us."

The sit-in emerged out of a day of action held on Friday, Dec. 4, when students met with the co-chair of the newly formed action committee on anti-racism and inclusion .

University president Jacques Frémont announced that committee in November, following a clash over academic freedom sparked when a part-time professor used the N-word in class and was subsequently suspended.

There have been other encounters condemned as racist over the past few years, including when Koulmiye-Boyce himself was carded and handcuffed while skateboarding on campus.

Frémont's announcement last month led to the dissolution of another committee many of the protesters sat on, and say had already put forward strategies for eliminating on-campus racism.

Since then, students have been occupying Tabaret Hall, which houses the offices of the university's administration. They've been demanding a meeting with university officials, including Frémont and Jill Scott, provost and vice-president, as well as concrete action rather than more meetings and committees.

Jason Seguya, the equity commissioner for the University of Ottawa Students' Union, said it was still unclear whether a Thursday meeting with university officials would go ahead. (Jean-François Poudrier/Radio-Canada)

'Tremendous win'

Koulmiye-Boyce said the end of the sit-in was not a sign they had failed, but rather a "tremendous win."

"We have shown the university, we have shown the Ottawa community, and we have shown the national community what we organizers have been dealing with for over a year," he said during a virtual conference call.

The protesters also felt their security threatened by two people who showed up at Tabaret Hall during the sit-in, Koulmiye-Boyce said.

The university had proposed a meeting for Thursday at 1 p.m. instead, but as of Wednesday afternoon it was still unclear whether it would take place, said Jason Seguya, a fourth-year social science student and the equity commissioner for the University of Ottawa Students' Union.