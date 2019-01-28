U of O part-time professors begin voting on strike mandate

Part-time professors at the University of Ottawa are voting Monday and Tuesday on whether they should eventually strike.

The collective agreement for part-time faculty at the university expired Aug. 31, 2018.

While there have been contract discussions between the union and the university, they have not been able to come to a satisfactory agreement, according to the Association of Part-Time Professors of the University of Ottawa (APTPUO).

Concerns around quality of education

The association says it represents about 2,500 members on campus, with part-time professors teaching about half of all the courses at the University of Ottawa.

APTPUO says it has concerns around the quality of education, pay equity, job security, salaries and benefits, working conditions, and unpaid work.

We want to improve the quality of education at the University of Ottawa. — Jean-Sébastien Daoust , APTPUO

"Our main request during this bargaining round [is] to improve the quality of education at the University of Ottawa," said Jean-Sébastien Daoust, administrative director with APTPUO and their spokesperson at the bargaining table.

"[We want] to provide good courses and to be able to deliver what the students are expecting at the university."

If the vote's results show members want to strike, one wouldn't be triggered immediately, with other steps required to be completed first, Daoust said.

He said the union doesn't want a work stoppage, but if negotiations don't go well, a strike mandate can put pressure on the university.

Some voting already took place on Friday.

Mediation date Monday

Another mediation date is set for Monday, and Daoust said the association hopes it can come to an agreement with the university to avoid a strike.

Without one, a strike could happen within the next three weeks, he said.

A U of O spokesperson said the university wouldn't comment while the negotiations continue.

While some students on the campus Sunday weren't aware of the vote, others said they were worried.

"I hope they come to a resolution about the issue and hopefully they get what they deserve, because they do lots of work," said one student. "They're a core part of the school."