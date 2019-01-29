University of Ottawa and part-time profs reach tentative deal
Union members still voting on a potential strike
The University of Ottawa and a union representing part-time professors have come to an agreement in principle on a new contract.
It was reached Monday with the help of a mediator, the university said in a statement.
Details of the deal are not being released until it's voted on and approved by the university's board of governors and members of the Association of Part-Time Professors of the University of Ottawa (APTPUO).
Neither the university nor the union said when their votes will happen.
The union had previously scheduled a vote on a potential strike mandate Monday and Tuesday for its approximately 2,500 members.
In its own statement, the union said that vote is still happening, arguing it's a strong bargaining tool.
The previous contract ended in August.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.