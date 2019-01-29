University of Ottawa and part-time profs reach tentative deal

The University of Ottawa and a union representing part-time professors have come to an agreement in principle on a new contract.

It was reached Monday with the help of a mediator, the university said in a statement.

Details of the deal are not being released until it's voted on and approved by the university's board of governors and members of the Association of Part-Time Professors of the University of Ottawa (APTPUO).

Neither the university nor the union said when their votes will happen.

The union had previously scheduled a vote on a potential strike mandate Monday and Tuesday for its approximately 2,500 members.

In its own statement, the union said that vote is still happening, arguing it's a strong bargaining tool.

The previous contract ended in August.