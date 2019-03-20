Erratic U of O driver charged with theft, assault, not giving breath sample

A 36-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges after Wednesday's hit-and-run spree at the University of Ottawa.

Police were called to the campus at about 3:50 p.m. after several people reported seeing a van speeding dangerously through several streets, hitting several vehicles.

The driver eventually abandoned the van and was arrested by officers nearby a short time later.

There were no reports of injuries.

Thursday morning, Ottawa police said the suspect has been charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle.

Dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Assault.

Failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Failing or refusing to provide a bodily substance sample for impaired driving analysis.

Resisting arrest.

Failing to comply with a probation order.

He is expected to appear in court later Thursday.