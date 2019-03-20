Skip to Main Content
Erratic U of O driver charged with theft, assault, not giving breath sample
New

Erratic U of O driver charged with theft, assault, not giving breath sample

A 36-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges after Wednesday's hit-and-run spree around the University of Ottawa campus.

Driver struck several vehicles with a van on campus Wednesday afternoon

CBC News ·
This car was damaged in a series of hit and runs at the University of Ottawa Campus. A man was taken into custody after hitting several other vehicles and charged with several crimes on Thursday. (Stu Mills/CBC)

A 36-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges after Wednesday's hit-and-run spree at the University of Ottawa.

Police were called to the campus at about 3:50 p.m. after several people reported seeing a van speeding dangerously through several streets, hitting several vehicles.

The driver eventually abandoned the van and was arrested by officers nearby a short time later.

There were no reports of injuries.

Thursday morning, Ottawa police said the suspect has been charged with:

  • Theft of a motor vehicle.
  • Dangerous operation of a vehicle.
  • Assault.
  • Failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
  • Failing or refusing to provide a bodily substance sample for impaired driving analysis.
  • Resisting arrest.
  • Failing to comply with a probation order.

He is expected to appear in court later Thursday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us