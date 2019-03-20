New
Erratic U of O driver charged with theft, assault, not giving breath sample
A 36-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges after Wednesday's hit-and-run spree around the University of Ottawa campus.
A 36-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges after Wednesday's hit-and-run spree at the University of Ottawa.
Police were called to the campus at about 3:50 p.m. after several people reported seeing a van speeding dangerously through several streets, hitting several vehicles.
The driver eventually abandoned the van and was arrested by officers nearby a short time later.
There were no reports of injuries.
Thursday morning, Ottawa police said the suspect has been charged with:
- Theft of a motor vehicle.
- Dangerous operation of a vehicle.
- Assault.
- Failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
- Failing or refusing to provide a bodily substance sample for impaired driving analysis.
- Resisting arrest.
- Failing to comply with a probation order.
He is expected to appear in court later Thursday.