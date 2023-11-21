Doctor suspended from U of O residency after pro-Palestinian social media posts

A petition is calling for the reinstatement of a doctor who says he was suspended from his medical residency at the University of Ottawa after posting pro-Palestinian messages on social media.

Dr. Yipeng Ge has posted multiple times on social media supporting the Palestinian cause, including by criticizing what he calls "apartheid upon Palestinian people" and "settler colonialism."

Earlier this month, Dr. Yoni Freedhoff, an associate professor of family medicine at the University of Ottawa, drew attention to a number of Ge's posts.

On Freedhoff's Substack page , which he shared on social media, Freedhoff drafted an article that centres on Ge's posts and calls them an example of "antisemitism." In it, he shares screenshots of what he said came from Ge's social media accounts, though at least some posts appear to have since been removed.

They included a post saying "Ottawa standing with Gaza" and featuring a photo of a sign stating "from the rivers to the sea Palestine will be free," which Freedhoff called a "genocidal" chant that implies the elimination of the State of Israel.

Freedhoff describes another post — a picture of posters — as "explicitly equating zionism with the genocide of Palestinians."

When asked whether Ge was suspended, and for what reason, University of Ottawa spokesperson Jesse Robichaud said that it had received complaints about an alleged breach of professional standards by a medical resident.

Robichaud said "interim measures" have been taken while a subcommittee examines the case, though he did not say what those measures entail. He did not respond to followup questions regarding what, specifically, prompted the measures or whether they relate to posts about the conflict in Gaza.

Ge confirmed to CBC over social media that he was suspended about two weeks ago, but declined to comment further on the situation, as did his lawyer. Freedhoff did not respond to requests for comment.

Petition wants apology, investigation

An online petition has garnered more than 65,000 signatures since it was posted on Saturday. It expresses "solidarity with Dr. Yipeng Ge for advocating for the human rights of Palestinians" and calls for the university to reverse the suspension.

It also calls for an apology and a thorough investigation of the decision to suspend him.

Robichaud said the university's faculty of medicine postgraduate professionalism subcommittee will consider whether the resident breached the College of Physicians and Surgeons policy on social media and the faculty's policy on professionalism.

He said the resident "will continue to receive their full salary and benefits as the process unfolds."

In June 2020, the University of Ottawa featured Ge in an article that celebrated him for turning "passion into action for health and social equity."

Ge is not the only doctor to face consequences apparently related to social media posts about the conflict in Gaza.

Last month, a nephrologist at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital was suspended after posting pro-Palestinian views on social media. He also had his address shared online and was threatened.

In addition to his residency with the University of Ottawa's public health and preventative medicine program, Ge is the resident member of the board of directors of the Canadian Medical Association.