Tentative deal pauses U of O support staff strike

The union representing about 1,300 support staff at the University of Ottawa and the school say they've reached a tentative agreement to end their strike for now.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) and university made the announcement on social media late Thursday night.

The union said striking staff should go back to work until members can vote on the deal, of which details were not released.

"We have made history as a bargaining unit in unprecedented times," the union wrote.

The major sticking point between the union and the university's administration had been over health benefits and full coverage of prescription drugs.

A mediator joined contact talks on Wednesday.

After 19 months of bargaining, members walked off the job Oct. 19.