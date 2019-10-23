Police investigating bullet hole found at U of O residence

Police are investigating after a bullet hole was found in a ninth-floor window of a residence building at the University of Ottawa.

Police were called around 4 a.m. Sunday after the bullet hole was discovered in the window at 90 University Priv. No one was injured in the incident, and police would not say whether the shot was fired from inside or outside the building.

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating but has not made any arrests, nor identified any suspects.

The university said it has provided the resident of the room with support and counselling services.