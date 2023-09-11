University of Ottawa taking down public info about classes citing safety issues

Phyllis Rippey, the director of uOttawa's institute of feminist and gender studies said though she supports the removal of classroom details from schedules posted on the university's public website, more needs to be done.

The University of Ottawa is removing classroom details from schedules posted on its public website citing the "health and safety" of the school community.

Jill Scott, provost and vice-president of academic affairs, announced the change in a brief email to staff Thursday, which was obtained by CBC News.

In a statement, the University of Ottawa said the decision comes "in the wake of disturbing events on our province's campuses and growing concerns about hate motivated crime."

Students and professors will now need to consult their own timetables or the university's private information systems to find the locations of classes.

The University of Waterloo recently implemented a similar change in the wake of a triple stabbing that police have said targeted the LGBTQ community.

'Regular threats'

The university still has a long way to go according to the director of its institute of feminist and gender studies, Phyllis Rippey.

"Having the course room numbers masked, though I fully support it, it is absolutely insufficient for addressing the kinds of problems that professors and students are facing," Rippey said.

The University of Ottawa informed staff last week it will not be posting classroom and course information on its public web pages. (Marc-Andre Hamelin/Radio-Canada)

She said professors teaching subjects related to gender, feminism and anti-racism are facing more threats that amount to people trying to silence them.

"There are regular threats that one doesn't know how likely they are to end in actual physical violence," Rippey said. "But the psychological violence this imposes on my colleagues is a real threat that needs to be addressed."

Rippey said there are professors who've found threatening notes with offensive slurs left inside their offices as well as an email with death threats sent to about 80 professors.

She is calling on the university to conduct a safety audit of the campus to identify any areas that are vulnerable, to ensure rooms assigned for classes have adequate safe exits and to consult with faculty that have expertise on gender-based violence to get at root issues.

But Rippey said she's most concerned for BIPOC and LGBTQ staff as well as contract staff who might be even more vulnerable to a hate-motivated attack.

"Those are the people that I want to make sure that this university is ensuring still feel safe enough to have a voice to keep doing the work that they're doing," Rippey said.

"The greatest tragedy to me of all of this is if the kinds of work that's being done by feminist and gender scholars stops being done because people are afraid of some bullies out there."

The University of Ottawa declined CBC's request for an interview. In a statement, spokesperson Jesse Robichaud said protection services provide continuous coverage of campus and may forward files to Ottawa police in criminal matters, depending on the facts gathered during investigations.

Carleton University said it has also removed course locations from its public website.

"With the deeply troubling and senseless attack at the University of Waterloo, a review of our current practices in place and assessing new initiatives that could further ensure campus safety are ongoing," university spokesperson Emma Bowie said in an emailed statement.