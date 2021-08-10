University of Ottawa mandates vaccines for anyone accessing campus

The University of Ottawa is mandating COVID-19 vaccination for the vast majority of its students, staff and faculty, along with anyone visiting campus.

As of Sept. 7, those groups will be required to have had at least one vaccine dose, with a second required by Oct. 15.

The decision is due to the continued risk posed by COVID-19 and variant strains, the university said in a statement on Tuesday.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/uOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uOttawa</a> announces that vaccination will be mandatory for all students, faculty, staff, and anyone returning to or visiting campus as of September 7th, 2021. <a href="https://t.co/yHJcXB3iOE">https://t.co/yHJcXB3iOE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19On?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19On</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covidvaccine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Covidvaccine</a> <a href="https://t.co/vBCTxGWzB3">pic.twitter.com/vBCTxGWzB3</a> —@uOttawa

"We are asking our students, faculty, and staff to play an essential role in keeping themselves, their friends, classmates, and our community healthy," the statement reads.

The university says anyone who remains unvaccinated will have to follow strict health protocols that include frequent testing as well as personal protective equipment requirements. The school says it will consider other restrictions at a later date if necessary.

There may be exceptions for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or other grounds recognized by the province's human rights code, the university says.

The move is a step further than what the university had previously announced. In July the university said vaccines would be mandated for students planning on living in residences.

Other universities, colleges taking similar steps

Other universities have taken similar steps to mandate vaccines in some capacity.

The University of Waterloo is requiring students to be fully vaccinated or undergo twice-weekly antigen screenings. The university says as of Sept. 1, people will need to self declare their vaccination status through a new check-in tool.

Seneca College in Toronto has also mandated that students coming to its campus must be vaccinated.

Ottawa's Carleton University and the University of Toronto will require students to be fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine for certain activities.

At Carleton, vaccines will be required to live in residence, represent the school in athletics, and for some music instruction like private lessons, ensemble participation and for performances or rehearsals.

Similarly, the University of Toronto will require vaccines for students participating in sports and music classes, as well as educational placements.