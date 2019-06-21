U of O takes further steps in wake of carding incident

The University of Ottawa has announced several policy changes in the wake of an incident in which campus security guards demanded ID from a black student, then placed him in handcuffs .

Jamal Boyce said he was skateboarding on campus June 12 when the officers approached him and demanded he produce identification. Boyce said he then sat in handcuffs for two hours before being released.

He's alleging racism, racial profiling and harassment.

On Thursday, the university announced it will update and improve cultural sensitivity training for security officers, review the policy for demanding proof of identity on campus, improve the complaints process regarding on-campus incidents and create a committee to advise administrators on issues of racism, diversity and inclusion.

The members of the committee will be announced shortly, according to Jacques Fremont, the university's president.

Each of the measures will be implemented this summer and be in place for the fall semester, the university said.

The latest changes come just one day after the university announced it has hired Toronto lawyer Esi Codjoe to investigate the incident and review the university's policies including how security officers apply provincial trespass laws.

Her report will be made public, the school said.