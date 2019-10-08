Students want more changes at U of O after carding incidents

Student groups are calling out the University of Ottawa's response to two carding incidents, saying the school's administration is not doing enough to address systemic racism on campus.

Student Wiliston Mason was stopped last month by a private security guard as he tried to enter his residence building in September.

This comes after another incident in June when campus security detained a black student and demanded identification.

The University of Ottawa Student Union, the Black Student Leaders' Association and more than a dozen other student groups published an open letter Monday calling for the school to do more and with more transparency.

The university contracted an outside investigator to look at the June incident and president Jacques Frémont apologized.

Jacques Frémont, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Ottawa, during a news conference in October 2019. (CBC)

In the open letter, the student groups said the apology did not go far enough.

"While the central administration maintains that 'racism has no place on our campus,' implicit and explicit racist attitudes, actions, and aggression continue to occur at our institution," reads the letter.

"The central administration's response to an isolated incident fails to address systemic racism in a meaningful way."

They want a direct apology to the two students who were carded and an apology that recognizes systemic issues on campus.

The school has brought in new interim policies that say carding should only happen in the rarest of cases, but the student groups want more clarity, including strict rules for private security on campus.

They also want all faculty and staff to be forced to take anti-racism training and for the school to begin collecting race-based data to be able to put hard numbers to the issue.

Frémont also announced he would form a discrimination-free campus committee.

The student groups want a seat at that table, beyond the school's promise to recruit three racialized students for it.

"We urge the administration to make the appropriate acts of reconciliation that respond to racialized students' concerns. The University of Ottawa must do better," reads the letter.

The student groups are holding a press conference on the issue Tuesday at 10 a.m.