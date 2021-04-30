Universities in Ottawa won't mandate masks on campus

Universities in Ottawa won't mandate masks, which some other universities have done in the province, choosing instead to strongly recommend their use indoors and urging students and staff to follow the guidelines from Ottawa Public Health.

Last week, the University of Waterloo announced it would reinstate masking requirements for staff and students until the end of the term.

On Monday, Ontario's chief medical officer chose instead to strongly recommend Ontarians wear masks yet again in public settings.

Universities in Ottawa have chosen to follow the government's guidelines, and that of the local public health unit.

"Until such time as [the city puts] a mandate in place, or Ontario puts a mandate in place, we're not going to put one in place ourselves because we feel that being in step with what the city is doing is sensible," said Stephen Stuart, the vice-rector of administration at Saint Paul University.

Stuart said the school has strived to follow Ottawa Public Health guidelines.

"We're trying to do what we can to be responsible."

Saint Paul University is one of the Ottawa institutions that will be following the local public health guidelines on masking. (Vincent Yergeau/CBC)

Keeping tabs on CHEO

He said the school is following everything closely, and keeping tabs on the situation at CHEO — eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa — and statements from Ottawa's medical officer of health.

"A lot of our students have young children and a lot of our employees have young children," said Stuart, adding that students and staff on campus have continued to wear masks.

"I think the lessons of the last two years have served us well. And so people recognize that they're not only protecting themselves, but they're protecting [the] community by masking."

'Continue to adjust as required'

Carleton University is also "strongly recommending" the use of masks in indoor settings on campus, and staying home if feeling unwell.

A statement from the university said they "will continue to adjust as required to ensure everyone's health and safety and to comply with public health advice, recommendations and legal requirements."

Much like Carleton, the University of Ottawa is encouraging students to stay home if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

The school said in an email that it will continue to monitor government and public health directives, as well as expert advice on masking.

"We also encourage those who experience symptoms to do the Ontario self-assessment, and to get advice on what to do if you have symptoms," the university said in a statement.