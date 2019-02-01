United Way rolling out relief for tornado victims

Four months after tornadoes devastated several Ottawa communities, the United Way says it has doled out $282,000 to help victims still recovering from the disaster.

United Way Ottawa president and CEO Michael Allen said a good portion of the money covered victims' immediate needs.

"Things that they needed just in their day-to-day lives in the early part of the crisis, so gift cards for gas and food," Allen said.

Now the focus is turning to longer-term aid, he said.

"Our longer-term supports are going into mental health supports in the community for the balance of this year."

Michael Allen, president and CEO of United Way Ottawa, says the charity has so far handed out nearly $300,000 in aid to tornado victims. (Tony Choueiri, CBC )

Lives on hold

Some of the community organizations receiving the funding include the Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre, Nepean Rideau Osgoode Community Resource Centre and South-East Ottawa Community Health Centre.

Allen said many victims have had to put repairs to their homes on hold due to the cold weather.

"That takes its toll emotionally and on their mental health," he said. "So we really wanted to make sure they had the supports on the ground, at least for the better part of this year, so our investments will continue through the better part of 2019."

The money dispensed so far accounts for about half of the $540,000 the charity says donors pledged for tornado relief in Ottawa.