Judge's decision on TUPC's eviction not expected until end of September

The United People of Canada (TUPC) and its landlords — owners of St. Brigid's in Lowertown — will have to wait a little longer to see if the controversial group will be evicted from the property.

The group with ties to the Freedom Convoy and its landlords appeared before Superior Court Justice Sally Gomery on Monday. This court date was set after TUPC asked for more time to prepare their case and Gomery adjourned the hearing on Sept. 2.

The judge reserved her decision on the eviction on Monday, saying it likely won't be shared before Sept. 27.

Gomery had pointed questions for Saron Gebresellassi, the lawyer representing TUPC, stating the evidence as she sees it shows TUPC didn't pay rent on July 15 when its director William Komer said it would and didn't pay $100,000 in deposits to buy the building even after negotiating an extension.

"If you rent premises from me and you don't pay the rent ... for weeks and weeks and weeks and I say I want to terminate the lease, you're saying that's bad faith on my part?" the judge asked.

Patrick McDonald, who owns the property near the ByWard Market along with three other partners, alleges a deal for TUPC to buy the building collapsed because TUPC failed to make deposits totalling $100,000, according to court documents.

His sworn affidavit states not making those payments, coupled with the $10,000 the group owes in rent and its failure to provide proof of $5 million in liability insurance, entitles the landlord to terminate the lease.

But TUPC is refusing to leave.

Group has 'verbal agreement,' lawyer argues

On Monday the group's lawyer argued it had a "verbal agreement" with the owners, while the landlords say the only agreement was one of purchase and sale, which Komer signed.

Gebresellassi said the judge could rely on Komer's affidavit stating rent was paid in line with that oral agreement and that further attempts to pay were ignored by the landlords because of bad press about the tenants.

The judge pointed out that Komer's sworn statement mention emails and bank drafts but, Gomery said, "he doesn't attach a single piece of corroborating evidence" for a verbal agreement.

William Komer, a director with The United People of Canada, speaks with media outside the Ottawa Courthouse on Sept. 2. TUPC's lawyer said the judge could rely on Komer's affidavit stating rent was paid in line with that oral agreement. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The judge also asked for details on the alleged verbal agreement such as when it began and what its terms were, suggesting they appear to "mimic bizarrely" those outlined in the agreement of purchase and sale.

Asked outside the courthouse why more detail of oral agreement wasn't provided, Gebresellassi said preparing for the hearing was a "lot to do in a very short amount of time."

"I think the United People of Canada did as much as it could in the time that it [had]," she said.

Owner cross-examined

Gebresellassi spent much of the morning and early afternoon questioning McDonald, one of the owners of St. Brigid's, about when and on how many occasions he had asked Komer for rent.

McDonald responded that rent was due when the group got the keys for the building in mid-June, but it wasn't until July 24 he received the first cheque for $5,000 plus HST.

The building owner said he was "frustrated" by the lack of rent payments and had discussed it in-person with Komer on several occasions.

Gebresellassi asked if any of those requests were made by email, but McDonald said he'd suffered a "catastrophic email failure" which has kept him from retrieving his online correspondence from some of the period in question.

The idea of the landlords ignoring payments was something their lawyer Gordon Douglas raised outside court after the hearing.

"We've seen nothing in any of the affidavits presented by the respondent to substantiate that there are … deposit cheques or deposit drafts," he told reporters. "We've seen nothing."

Douglas said the owners of St. Brigid's are hoping for a court decision that comes "sooner [rather] than later" adding they're currently trying to replace the boilers to heat the property.

"The company will not go into the building unless there's some resolution of this dispute because they're concerned for themselves."