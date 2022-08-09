TUPC says it's prepared to use private prosecution around St. Brigid's. Here's what that means

William Komer says "success" he found with private prosecution around a case in London, Ont., where he alleged police discriminated against him on the basis of his gender gives him confidence The United People of Canada's legal efforts in Ottawa will succeed too.

Komer, one of the directors of the controversial group that has set up shop at St. Brigid's in recent months, says it has private prosecutions ready and is prepared to pursue the rarely-used legal option as a way to assert its right to stay at the former church.

The group has not named whom it would file them against, but it has spoken out against Mayor Jim Watson, protesters and the bailiff, who says they're "basically squatting," and is seeking to evict them on behalf of the building's owners.

Komer has a history of pursuing private prosecution, which experts describe as a legal option that comes with plenty of hurdles and a "ripcord" the Crown can pull to end the process at any point.

"In all cases of a private prosecution the attorney general can intervene, take over the case, continue it or stay it at their discretion," said Benjamin Berger, a professor at Osgoode Hall Law School.

There are so many hurdles, in fact, Berger said it's fair to say modern criminal law in Canada "expresses a lot of concern and skepticism about private prosecutions."

That hasn't stopped Komer from using the unusual legal tool.

In April, a Superior Court of Ontario dismissed an application he made to judicially review an Office of the Independent Police Review Board (OIPRD) decision because "it would not be in the public interest to investigate his complaint about the conduct of a number of officers of the London Police Service (LPS)."

Komer filed a complaint in October alleging LPS officers discriminated against him on the basis of his gender after complaining to police about his spouse's conduct.

According to court documents, Komer reported he had been locked out of his home and was unable to retrieve his belongings.

St. Brigid's is a former Catholic Church and arts centre. The United People of Canada was in the process of purchasing the heritage property but the property owner is now in the process of evicting the group. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

"Instead of assisting him the officers did not investigate his complaints and ordered him not to attend at his home and not to communicate with his spouse," the documents read.

"This was in stark contrast to the way that the police responded to the complaints that his spouse made against him. According to the applicant, his treatment by the police was part of a systemic problem of police discriminating against male victims of intimate partner abuse."

The OIPRD determined Komer's complaint was not worth investigating, prompting him to challenge that decision in Superior Court.

Court documents say Komer raised allegations of a negligent investigation and discrimination, but the main issue identified was his own dissatisfaction with the outcome of his police interaction, "particularly around gaining access to his former matrimonial home and his spouse's rights to corporate property."

The case was dismissed as a result.

Komer told CBC he is in the process of asking the Ontario Court of Appeal to review that matter. Staff at that court confirmed leave to appeal the case had been filed on June 15.

Despite the dismissal and need for an appeal, Komer said Tuesday that he's had a "great amount of success" related to what happened in London after launching private prosecution resulting in criminal charges for "all the offences against me ... if they weren't appropriately addressed by police."

[Private prosecution] usually is borne out of a longstanding dispute or spite, or sometimes [is] retaliatory. - Karen Bellinger, University of Toronto

CBC is unable to independently verify if any of Komer's private prosecutions had resulted in criminal charges as court staff can only search for them by the name of the accused, which he declined to provide, citing privacy concerns.

Asked about how his experience with private prosecutions in London factors into The United People of Canada (TUPC) and its intentions to use them in Ottawa if necessary, Komer said the two situations present "similar fact scenarios."

The organization frequently mentions private prosecution on social media and in interviews, sharing on Twitter Friday that a justice had apparently approved criminal charges against two people and bragging of its "100% success rate in approval of our Informations laid."

But Komer said the charges mentioned on Twitter were not related to St. Brigid's in any way, though the group has "private prosecutions ready for here as well" if police don't act.

Ottawa police said Monday that officers had been called to the property three times over the weekend and police are continuing to investigate a harassment complaint.

Private Prosecution Process for 4 Criminal Charges against 2 individuals are approved by a Justice of the Peace to proceed to the pre-enquete hearing stage. Our Private Prosecution Team continues to maintain a 100% success rate in approval of our Informations laid. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleOfLaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleOfLaw</a> —@TUPOC_CA

Staff at the Ottawa courthouse said private prosecutions tend to require a lot of time and resources, so they typically only handle about five per month. Any not filed before the end of August likely wouldn't go before a justice until October or November.

Canada's Criminal Code allows anyone who believes an offence has occurred to start a private prosecution, according to Karen Bellinger, a staff lawyer at the University of Toronto's Downtown Legal Services.

It's generally done when police have declined to lay charges in situations such as a dispute between neighbours, she added.

"People will go to a justice of the peace to lay a private prosecution as a last resort," Bellinger said.

"In my experience it usually is borne out of a longstanding dispute or spite, or sometimes [is] retaliatory."

How the process works

The first step involves going to the justice of the peace office at a courthouse and filling out a form laying out the facts.

If there are reasonable grounds, the justice will ask for an information to be laid and what's called a pre-enquete hearing will be scheduled.

That's where the person who filed the private prosecution will appear before a justice who will decide whether to issue a court summons or arrest warrant or if the matter shouldn't go any further.

A banner with the logo for The United People of Canada sits inside St. Brigid's. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

The Crown can also choose to withdraw the charge without the permission of the person who filed it if they believe proceeding isn't in the public interest or there's no reasonable prospect of conviction, said Bellinger.

"That's a virtually unreviewable decision by the attorney general," said Berger, the Osgoode Hall professor.

"There's always that ripcord that the Crown can pull."

TUPC also raises policing, discrimination concerns

Komer said the case he's appealing in London is separate from TUPC and its activities.

However, he's making some of the same complaints now.

He told CBC he was a "victim of discrimination" in London and that police withheld service, adding he's had to use private prosecution to ensure "protection" from the Criminal Code.

TUPC has also raised concerns about the service it's receiving from police when it's called them to St. Brigid's in response to protestors.

Over the weekend, Komer also told reporters TUPC was being discriminated against by various organizations in Ottawa, from the Lowertown Community Association to the office of Mayor Jim Watson, who has called the group "a bit of a joke."

Asked how TUPC had been discriminated against, the director said TUPC was being targeted because it's inclusive of all people and perspectives, including "freedom fighters."

He said the group intends to take legal action against the mayor and various community organizations, including all 3,608 signatories of a petition calling on the city to take over St. Brigid's or help another local organization do so.