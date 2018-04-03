OC Transpo needs to step up cleaning, union boss says

The union representing OC Transpo drivers says buses should be undergoing extra cleaning because of the coronavirus outbreak, but there isn't the staff to carry it out.

Toronto and Montreal have already stepped up their cleaning efforts on public transit vehicles as a preventative measure, with Kingston, Ont., confirming it followed suit on Monday by "disinfecting all grab bars and touch points" on buses daily.

The president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279 said that should also be the case for OC Transpo buses.

"They do not receive a wipe down everyday," Clint Crabtree said. "Mainly, garbage is removed and the floors are swept on a daily basis, but wiping of stanchion bars, [the] rear dash, [the] sun visor, all handrails — that does not take place on a daily basis."

Union blames staffing shortage

Crabtree said garage attendants and maintenance staff are responsible for ensuring vehicles are cleaned, but it's not something they have the capacity to do every day on every bus.

"[They] are so short-staffed, this would be impossible," Crabtree said.

He added that while there are currently no coronavirus cases in Ottawa, the city should still be taking steps such as hiring more maintenance staff to ensure the interior of buses are disinfected daily.

"I think that these measures need to be taken and acted on immediately," he said. "Bus operators are concerned. They don't want to come into contact with the disease."

OC Transpo 'examining' procedures

In an email to CBC, OC Transpo said it has a documented process for the daily cleaning of transit vehicles, and given the current situation with COVID-19, is currently examining "cleaning procedures and implementing enhanced monitoring to ensure all procedures are followed.



"Each day, the schedule includes several cleaning activities, which may involve wiping down a number of different interior surfaces with an all-surface cleaner. The documented cleaning procedures may be adjusted due to operational requirements, however we strive to maintain our cleaning schedules every day," said the email.



"In order to provide a safe and clean work environment for our employees, cleaning products, like antibacterial wipes, are also available to operators when requested. Should a bus operator raise concerns about the cleanliness of a bus, it is actioned quickly by maintenance staff."



OC Transpo also said it's working closely with Ottawa Public Health to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa, and is also in contact with the Canadian Urban Transit Association, the American Public Transportation Association, the Union Internationale des Transports Publics and other municipal transit agencies to monitor changes and exchange information.