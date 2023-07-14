Union defends pickets that Hydro Ottawa blames for delayed storm response

Hydro Ottawa is blaming picketing workers for delays in its response to the aftermath of Thursday's storm, but the local union says its members were instructed to avoid any disruption to power restoration efforts.

For most of Friday, there were no outages reported in Barrhaven. Hydro Ottawa said about 1,800 customers there were briefly without power due to efforts to remove debris. There was also a longer outage in a small part of Parkwood Hills in Nepean, affecting about 11 customers.

Contractors and non-union employees were working on restoration efforts, according to Hydro Ottawa spokesperson Josée Larocque. In a tweet posted around noon, the company warned of delays amid repairs in both neighbourhoods and said picketers were "holding up crews and materials in various locations."

Asked for further details, Larocque acknowledged that some delays at the picket line are expected. But she said the current ones are "much more extensive and now impacting response times to support infield work."

She said crews were facing delays accessing materials and trucks have been held back at work sites, though she did not explain specifically where.

Mike Hall, business representative for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) local 636, disputed the company's claims. Though pickets were visible in Barrhaven, Hall said workers were out to draw attention to their cause, not to block the response.

"As far as restoring storm trouble, our folks have been instructed not to hold up anything of the like," said Hall.

He added that IBEW 636 members pooled together money to buy coffee and treats for residents affected by the storm.

The union local said in a tweet that its members were picketing the company's work sites and offices and would "never picket in Barrhaven to prevent restoration of power."

Councillor commends speed of city's response

Apart from the warring words over pickets, cleanup efforts following Thursday's storm seemed to progress smoothly. Barrhaven West Coun. David Hill called the speed of the city's response "amazing."

"The city's push of resources out here has just been great," he said. "It's been instant, as I've heard that from all of the residents that I've talked to. Everyone's been all hands on deck, including neighbours, including city staff."

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe didn't give a specific timeline for how long the cleanup will take, though he predicted that it shouldn't last long, at least not compared with the aftermath of 2022's derecho.

"Obviously, for the families who are affected, it's still very serious, but it doesn't seem that there's as many houses that were damaged or as many trees that were uprooted as there was for the derecho," he said.

"So I'm hopeful that the cleanup won't take as long."