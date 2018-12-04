Gatineau police adopt Philadelphia Model to review unfounded sexual assaults

Gatineau police are adopting what's known as the Philadelphia Model to take a second look at sexual assault complaints that were deemed either unresolved or unfounded in 2018.

At a news conference Tuesday, police announced they'll review the files with assistance from local agencies that support victims of sexual assault.

"The victims will benefit from this partnership," said acting police Chief Luc Beaudoin in French. "They deserve that we question ourselves, with help from some of the best specialists in the area, on the ways we can improve how we do things."

Philadelphia Model

Beaudoin said the year-long pilot project was inspired by the Philadelphia Model, based on that U.S. city's 2000 initiative to help restore public faith in police investigations of sexual assault complaints.

The collaborative review process allows outside experts to review sexual assault cases through a different lens, ensuring they've been properly investigated and classified.

In Gatineau's case, a review will only occur if the complainant asks police to reopen the file.

"We want them to have confidence in our police service, and to be assured that they will be welcomed with an open spirit and empathy, in a way that respects their wishes every step of the process," Beaudoin said.

Acting Gatineau police Chief Luc Beaudoin said he's hopeful the review of sexual assault cases will help improve the confidence victims have in police investigations, and lead to more victims stepping forward to report assaults. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Giving victims confidence in police

The committee reviewing cases will be composed of police investigators and specialists from four independent agencies in western Quebec including the Centre d'aide aux victimes d'actes criminels de l'Outaouais (CAVAC).

Kathleen Dufour, the director general of CAVAC, ​joined Beaudoin during Tuesday's news conference.

"In a time of 'me too' we must give victims — women, men and children — the confidence to break their silence, to speak to police, and to be received with respect and dignity," said Dufour in French.

The other three agencies are Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales,Direction de la protection de la jeunesse, and Centre d'intervention en abus sexuels pour la famille.

"Together, we can determine where more can be done," Dufour said. "We hope this committee will improve transparency, while at the same time allowing victims to know which support services are available to them."

Police said any complainant who wants their case reviewed can make a request in person at a Gatineau police station, or online at police.gatineau.ca.