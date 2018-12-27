Officials investigating unfounded bomb threat at Senate office building
Parliamentary Protective Service has launched an investigation into an incident police said was an 'unsubstantiated' bomb threat at a Senate office building in downtown Ottawa.
Ottawa police said they received a call around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday night stating that a bomb would be put in the Senate office located in the Victoria Building on 140 Wellington St — right across from the Parliament buildings.
Police contacted the Parliamentary Protective Service and RCMP who asked the local department to help secure the perimeter around the building while a search was conducted.
The RCMP searched the building but found nothing, local police said.
Parliamentary Protective Service said the incident is now under investigation.