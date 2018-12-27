Skip to Main Content
Officials investigating unfounded bomb threat at Senate office building

Parliamentary Protective Service has launched an investigation into an incident police said was an 'unsubstantiated' bomb threat at a Senate office building in downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa police and RCMP secured the perimeter of the Victoria Building while a search was conducted. (CBC/Brian Morris)

Ottawa police said they received a call around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday night stating that a bomb would be put in the Senate office located in the Victoria Building on 140 Wellington St — right across from the Parliament buildings. 

Police contacted the Parliamentary Protective Service and RCMP who asked the local department to help secure the perimeter around the building while a search was conducted.

The RCMP searched the building but found nothing, local police said.

Parliamentary Protective Service said the incident is now under investigation.

