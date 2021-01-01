Skip to Main Content
Person found unconscious on 4th storey of west end apartment building

An individual found unconscious inside a west-end apartment building was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday evening.

Ottawa fire fighters found one person unconscious inside the eight-storey apartment building. They were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Scott Stillborn/Ottawa Fire Services )

After receiving a call at 5:47 p.m., Ottawa Fires Services discovered smoke coming from a unit inside 370 Forest St., an eight-storey apartment building in the city's Britannia neighbourhood. 

Firefighters forced their way inside and found traces of a fire that had had gone out, according to a news release.

They also found one person unconscious, who they brought to paramedics for care.

Ottawa Paramedic Services hasn't yet responded to CBC's request for information, but police said the person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

After searching the unit a second time, firefighters found no one else inside.

The fire remains under investigation.

