Person found unconscious on 4th storey of west end apartment building

An individual found unconscious inside a west-end apartment building was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday evening.

After receiving a call at 5:47 p.m., Ottawa Fires Services discovered smoke coming from a unit inside 370 Forest St., an eight-storey apartment building in the city's Britannia neighbourhood.

Firefighters forced their way inside and found traces of a fire that had had gone out, according to a news release.

Ottawa Fire have a Working Fire on Forest St. off Richmond Road under control. Firefighters rescued one occupant who was transferred to <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaParamedic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaParamedic</a> . The fire was confined to one unit on the 4th floor. <a href="https://twitter.com/OttFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttFire</a> Investigator on scene. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttFire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://t.co/LjZFLLJ6e4">pic.twitter.com/LjZFLLJ6e4</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

They also found one person unconscious, who they brought to paramedics for care.

Ottawa Paramedic Services hasn't yet responded to CBC's request for information, but police said the person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After searching the unit a second time, firefighters found no one else inside.

The fire remains under investigation.