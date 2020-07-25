Ultralight aircraft crashes in farmer's field

OPP officers were called to a farmer's field today after a plane crashed in the Sophiasburgh ward of Prince Edward County on Friday afternoon.

A 69-year-old man from the township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, located northeast of Kingston, Ont., was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, the man's ultralight aircraft had already performed an emergency landing earlier that day after losing power.

The pilot attempted another takeoff, but the aircraft lost power again and crashed into the field.

Police first received the call just prior to 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Officers have notified Transport Canada and Transportation Safety Board about the crash.