OPP investigating plane crash near Brockville, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash of an ultra-lite aircraft near Brockville, Ont.
2 occupants aboard ultra-lite aircraft
Members of the OPP's Leeds detachment are at the crash site, near Lower Oak Leaf Road, south of Upper Beverley Lake.
Two people were aboard the aircraft, according an OPP spokesperson.
No information about injuries has been released at this time.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeedsOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeedsOPP</a> are currently investigating a crash of an ultra-lite aircraft near Lower Oak Leaf Rd. More information to follow. ^ac <a href="https://t.co/YCPN9KlCx3">pic.twitter.com/YCPN9KlCx3</a>—@OPP_ER