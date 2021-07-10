Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·Breaking

OPP investigating plane crash near Brockville, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash of an ultra-lite aircraft near Brockville, Ont.

2 occupants aboard ultra-lite aircraft

CBC News ·
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash of an ultra-lite aircraft near Brockville, Ont. Two people were aboard the aircraft. (CBC)

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash of an ultra-lite aircraft near Brockville, Ont. 

Members of the OPP's Leeds detachment are at the crash site, near Lower Oak Leaf Road, south of Upper Beverley Lake.

Two people were aboard the aircraft, according an OPP spokesperson.

No information about injuries has been released at this time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now