Ukrainians in Canada offer thanks to Poland for assistance during war

As members of Canada's Armed Forces head to Poland to support refugees fleeing the Russian invasion, Ukrainians in Canada are offering thanks to Poland for its ongoing support.

Members of the Ukrainian community brought gifts and formal letters to the Polish Embassy in Ottawa on Thursday as a way to show gratitude. They carried signs and sang songs alongside Polish dignitaries, including chargé d'affaires Krzysztof Lewandowski.

"This was an absolutely unique opportunity to meet with the representatives of the Ukrainian associations, organizations and the Ukrainian community here," he said.

Poland's shared border with Ukraine has become a key route for supplies going into the country and people getting out. More than half of the nearly 3 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland. On Thursday, Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand said members of the Armed Forces would be deploying to Poland to help Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Anand has authorized up to 150 troops to join the mission, but only about 100 will be deployed for the time being. They will assist with the processing of refugees, as well as providing medical support services.

Members of the Ukrainian community and Polish embassy staff sing national anthems together. (CBC)

Nykolai Bilaniuk, a member of the local Ukrainian community, said Ukraine is only able to defend itself because of the support of other countries.

"Poland has been one of the key helpers that is assisting Ukraine," he said.

Krakow — the country's second-largest city at 800,000 residents — has transformed within weeks to a city of nearly a million after the arrival of some 150,000 displaced Ukrainians, leading the Polish government to request help to deal with the influx of refugees.

"We are welcoming these people, we are trying to give them a good future. They are welcome to stay and we will always support their needs and them," said Lewandowski.

"Poland has always supported Ukraine, its freedom of choice for its future."

Bilaniuk said Ukraine is trying to become part of the western world, and Poland has been a champion of that cause.

"Poland has been that country that has been doing more than any other, in terms of logistics and acceptance of refugees," he said.

"So it is totally crucial to the survival of Ukraine at this point, and so we as a community wanted to show our gratitude to Poland."