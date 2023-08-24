Ukrainians in Ottawa celebrate home country's Independence Day against backdrop of war

Yellow and blue Ukrainian flags hung on the shoulders of many who gathered at Parliament Hill Wednesday night, as more than 100 people stood with palms to their chests, singing their home country's national anthem. Midnight in Ukraine had already passed — Independence Day had begun.

Marichka Bokovnia, a newcomer and member of the Ukrainian Canadian Students' Union (SUSK), was one of the organizers behind the event. The 24-year-old came to Canada more than a year ago, leaving her parents behind in a war-torn Ukraine.

For Bokovnia, marking her home country's Independence Day — her second away from home — was bittersweet. Bokovnia said she called her parents as clocks in Ukraine struck 12 and wept with them on the phone.

"I didn't expect to celebrate a second year of Ukraine's independence while being away from Ukraine," she said, choking back tears. "And I also cannot wrap my head around about the fact that Ukraine is still fighting for its independence while we are celebrating Ukraine's independence."

Marichka Bokovnia, a newcomer and organizer of the Ukrainian Independence Day event, calls the occasion bittersweet. (Maxim Allain/CBC)

Despite the sadness she felt, Bokovnia said she and other members of the Ukrainian community in Ottawa wanted to come together to mark the occasion.

"A lot of my friends, my family ... for them, it's really important to see that we all are coming together in Canada to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day," she said. "It gives them hope."

Several special guests made speeches at Parliament Hill, including Yulia Kovaliv, Ukraine's ambassador to Canada. Kovaliv also unfurled a 30-metre Ukrainian flag, in a gesture of solidarity.

Ukraine's ambassador to Canada, Yuliya Kovaliv, pictured at the Independence Day celebrations at Parliament Hill. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

"The Ukrainian flag, which is proudly flying on different continents, which is flying across almost every town in Canada ... it's a symbol of courage [and] the symbol of freedom," Kovaliv said.

"The blue on our Ukrainian flag symbolizes the peaceful blue sky, [but] the reality in Ukraine is that Russian missiles... do not create the free and safe sky in Ukraine."

Following the festivities, many members of the crowd embarked on a 3.2-kilometre run to symbolize the country's 32 years of independence.

Kateryna Rimikhanova, 23, was among the runners.The newcomer said her "heart [was] broken up in many pieces," as she wrapped herself in the Ukrainian flag and reminisced about the last time she truly celebrated the occasion.

Kateryna Rimikhanova was part of the group that embarked on a 3.2km run to celebrate Ukraine's 32 years of independence. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

Rimikhanova remembered two years ago, when she rang in Independence Day in her Kyiv home, surrounded by loved ones.

"Me and my friends and family, we all gathered together and we were singing Ukrainian songs and it felt just beautiful. I felt life completely," Rimikhanova said.

This year, Rimikhanova is without her parents or her friends, many of whom remain in Ukraine fighting for their country. Some of her relatives with whom she once celebrated Independence Day have since died fighting in the war.

"All I want to do is just to gather all together again, and celebrate it all, just as we used to celebrate it — back two years ago," Rimikhanova said. "I want to be free [to do so] ... Independence is about being free."