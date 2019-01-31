British youth suspected in Kingston school threats

Kingston Police believe a youth in the U.K. is responsible for fake threats called in to several schools in the eastern Ontario city in December, and say they're working on securing an arrest warrant.

The youth is expected to be charged with seven counts of public mischief and seven counts of uttering threats, Kingston Police said in a news release issued Thursday, nearly a month after the calls were made.

Police aren't seeking to have the youth extradited to Canada; instead, they're seeking a warrant to have the young person arrested if they ever travel to Canada.

Under U.K. and Canadian law, the youth cannot be identified.

On Dec. 5 and 6, 2018, several schools in the Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board and the Limestone District School Board received threatening phone calls from an unknown person.

Some of the schools went into lockdown and enacted hold and secure emergency protocols, and many police officers responded.

Police determined the threats were fake, but said they nonetheless caused "a significant impact on school operations, students and staff, and police resources."

Officers in the U.S. and the U.K. assisted Kingston Police with the investigation.