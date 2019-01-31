British boy suspected in Kingston school threats

Kingston Police believe a boy in the U.K. is responsible for fake threats called in to several schools in the eastern Ontario city in December, and say they're working on securing an arrest warrant.

The boy, described only as a youth under 18, is expected to be charged with seven counts of public mischief and seven counts of uttering threats, Kingston Police said in a news release issued Thursday, nearly a month after the calls were made.

Police aren't seeking to have the boy extradited to Canada; instead, they're seeking a warrant to have the him arrested if he ever travels to Canada.

Police in the U.K. are also investigating the suspect in relation to domestic incidents, Kingston police said during a news conference on Thursday. They said he could potentially face charges at home in relation to the Kingston incidents.

"I wouldn't say nothing is going to happen to this individual as a result of what happened here," said Det. Const. Paul Robb.

The boy could be charged under the U.K.'s Malicious Communications Act, Robb said. The law prohibits any threats or falsified information meant to cause distress.

Det. Const. Paul Robb believes the suspect could be charged in the U.K. in relation to the fake threats in Kingston. (CBC)

Schools locked down

Police believe the fake threats stemmed from online interactions with someone in Kingston, but offered few details over concerns they might identify the suspect or other witnesses.

Under U.K. and Canadian law, the boy cannot be identified.

On Dec. 5 and 6, 2018, several schools in the Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board and the Limestone District School Board received threatening phone calls from an unknown person.

Some of the schools went into lockdown and enacted hold and secure emergency protocols, and many police officers responded.

Police determined the threats were fake, but said they nonetheless caused "a significant impact on school operations, students and staff, and police resources."

Kingston Police said responding to the fake threats, and subsequent investigation, cost the force over $22,500.

Officers in the U.S. and the U.K. assisted Kingston Police with the investigation.