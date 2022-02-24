Skip to Main Content
Deputy Chief Uday Jaswal resigns from Ottawa Police Service

Jaswal had been suspended since 2020 after allegedly sexually harassing 3 female employees

CBC News ·
Uday Jaswal had been suspended with pay since 2020 when he was charged with misconduct for allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted touching relating to three female Ottawa Police Service employees.

A disciplinary hearing was scheduled to continue on Monday. The matter against him has now ended since he has left the force.

More to come.

With files from Shaamini Yogaretnam

