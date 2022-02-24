Deputy Chief Uday Jaswal resigns from Ottawa Police Service

Uday Jaswal, a deputy chief with the Ottawa Police Service, has resigned from the force, CBC News has learned.

Jaswal had been suspended with pay since 2020 when he was charged with misconduct for allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted touching relating to three female Ottawa Police Service employees.

A disciplinary hearing was scheduled to continue on Monday. The matter against him has now ended since he has left the force.

BREAKING: Uday Jaswal has resigned from the Ottawa Police Service <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@shaaminiwhy

More to come.