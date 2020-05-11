Deputy police chief facing more sexual harassment claims

A deputy chief with the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is facing new misconduct charges after a second woman has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment to the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC).

This time, Uday Jaswal is being accused of inappropriate conduct by a sworn officer. Jaswal was suspended with pay in March after being charged with three counts of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act stemming from allegations by a civilian member of the OPS.

In a letter dated May 7, the commission informed Jaswal and the Ottawa police services board that two additional charges have been brought against the deputy chief.

Jaswal's lawyer, Ari Goldkind, declined to comment, but wrote in an email that they "will have plenty to say at the appropriate time."

Unwanted texts

The second complainant is a constable who was assigned to the central foot patrol unit from January 2011 until June 2013. At the time, Jaswal was the inspector in charge of the unit.

In laying the two new charges, investigators with the OCPC found Jaswal had communicated with the complainant in person and by text message in a "manner that satisfies the definition of sexual harassment found in the Service's Respectful Workplace Policy."

Harassment under the policy is defined as "unwanted sexual attention, physical contact or offensive, derogatory, abusive or obscene comments, gestures, jokes and writing of a sexual nature."

In her claim, the constable alleges Jaswal was able to obtain her cell phone number even though she did not provide it to him.

Repeated requests for dates

She claims the deputy chief repeatedly asked her out for coffee and dinner over text messages and in person. The complainant said she made it clear to Jaswal that she was not interested in dating him, yet he persisted. At some point in early 2013, Jaswal was transferred to another unit.

During a chance meeting at the police station, the woman claims Jaswal said: "Guess what, I'm not your inspector anymore," and continued to ask her out while she continued to decline.

In a separate example documented by the commission, Jaswal is alleged to have accused the complainant over text of causing him embarrassment by ignoring him when he said hello to her during a chance encounter at Costco.

After she apologized, Jaswal followed up with a text saying "she could make it up to him by going out for a drink," according to the commission.

The complainant again declined. She said she was transferred out of the foot patrol unit in June 2013 against her wishes and with no explanation.

Earlier complaint

The constable's complaint to the OCPC followed a similar claim by a civilian employee that resulted in charges against Jaswal.

The first complainant worked in the Ottawa Police Service's courts, communications and victim crisis section. The woman alleged that between 2015 and 2016, Jaswal, then superintendent of the section, repeatedly asked her out for dates.

The complainant also alleged Jaswal offered to help her get promoted. She declined his offers for dates, explaining she was involved in another relationship.

In 2016, Jaswal left the OPS to take on the role of deputy chief with the Durham Regional Police Service. He returned to Ottawa as deputy chief in late 2018.

Shortly after he returned, the first complainant alleged he touched her stomach and rib area at a police social function without her consent.

Jaswal now faces five counts of misconduct stemming from the sexual harassment allegations by both women. A date for his hearing has not yet been set.

Neither the Ottawa Police Service nor the police services board would comment on the allegations or the charges against Jaswal.