Ottawa deputy police chief charged again

A suspended Ottawa deputy police chief already charged with disciplinary offences for alleged sexual harassment has been charged yet again, CBC News has learned.

Deputy Chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with two counts of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act in connection with his time as deputy chief at the Durham Regional Police Service, according to his lawyer.

That brings the total number of misconduct charges Jaswal faces to eight.

Jaswal was charged in 2020 with six counts of misconduct — three counts of discreditable conduct and three counts of insubordination — for allegedly sexually harassing three female Ottawa Police Service (OPS) employees.

Those offences are currently being tried at a disciplinary hearing that began earlier this month. All of the charges against him were laid by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC).

One of 3 Durham officials investigated

Jaswal was hired by Ottawa police in 1995. He rose to the rank of superintendent before leaving the city in 2016 to be deputy chief in Durham.

Jaswal was one of three former senior executives with the Durham Regional Police Service who were being investigated by the OCPC over allegations of corruption and abuse of power.

The service's former police chief and a retired chief administrative officer are no longer employed by Durham police. Jaswal is the only one who remains a police official in the province.

In 2018, the Ottawa Police Services Board brought back Jaswal to be the city's deputy chief. In 2019, while the service was looking for its next police chief, Jaswal opted not to serve as interim chief when the allegations against him and the ongoing investigation in Durham became public.

Deputy chief Uday Jaswal, second from left, has been suspended with pay since the first disciplinary charges were laid against him in March 2020. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Sexual harassment allegations

In September of that year, the first sexual harassment allegations became public when a civilian OPS employee filed a human rights complaint alleging repeated come-ons and an incident of unwanted touching.

Jaswal was suspended with pay by the board in March 2020 when the first disciplinary charges against him were laid.

Two additional women, both police officers, later came forward to investigators with more allegations.

Jaswal's lawyer Ari Goldkind did not immediately comment on behalf of his client.

Jaswal's disciplinary hearing for the Ottawa charges is scheduled to resume in May.