Uday Jaswal named Ottawa's new deputy police chief

Uday Jaswal is back with the Ottawa police — with a promotion.

The former Ottawa police superintendent has been named deputy chief of the Ottawa police, a position that opened when Jill Skinner retired in June.

He will be sworn in Sept. 24.

Jaswal was most recently deputy chief of the Durham Regional Police Service east of Toronto, having been sworn in two years ago tomorrow.

"We needed a highly experienced, respected, and effective law enforcement leader," Eli El-Chantiry, chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, said in a news release.

"The board is confident that Uday reflects all of the necessary qualities to help lead one of the most respected police services in North America."

"I am very pleased with the Board's decision and I am very much looking forward to having Uday as a member of the OPS executive command to help support our membership and to work with the community on keeping Ottawa safe," said police Chief Charles Bordeleau.

Jaswal, who hails from the city, also chaired Ottawa's Youth Services Bureau during his 21 years policing in the capital.

Ottawa's other deputy police chief, Steve Bell, was hired through an internal process in 2016.