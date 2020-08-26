Uber arrives in Gatineau as Quebec lawmakers pave the way

Uber says its ride-hailing service will now be permanently available in cities across Quebec including Gatineau, starting this fall.

The announcement follows years of fighting between Uber, the taxi industry and the Quebec government.

"We are excited about the opportunity to provide more Quebecers with access to safe, affordable and reliable rides," said Jonathan Hamel, head of public affairs for Uber in Quebec, in a statement Wednesday.

Bill 17, which deregulates the province's taxi industry, comes into effect in October, one year after it was passed, paving the way for Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies to enter the market.

Taxis form a procession during a strike in Gatineau, Que., in 2019. Taxi drives in the province have long resisted Uber's arrival, complaining it's rendered their expensive taxi permits worthless. (Jérôme Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

Hamel said the company is "grateful" to the Quebec government for its "confidence" in Uber.

That cooperative tone is a far cry from previous years, when Uber balked at rules the province set out for the company's drivers, including 35 hours of mandatory training.

Uber had already been running pilot projects in Gatineau, Montreal and Quebec City since 2016.

Taxi drivers in those cities and elsewhere have long expressed their outrage that taxi permits costing $200,000 became worthless after Uber entered the market.

As of last fall, the province had committed $40 million in aid for taxi permit owners as it made way for Uber to set up shop.