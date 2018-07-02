Local businesses feeling effects of U.S.-Canada trade dispute

Some Ottawa businesses say they're feeling the effects U.S. President's Donald Trump's trade war with Canada — but they're also hopeful customers will stay loyal.

Last week, the Canadian government finalized a list of products that would be subject to a 10 per cent retaliatory tariff as of July 1. They include inflatable boats, yogurt, cucumbers and many beauty products.

The measures come a month after the Trump administration imposed its own tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, citing national security concerns.

"I'm hoping it will be a short term phenomenon. It doesn't look too promising at this point," said Doug Plant, the owner of Bytown Beauty Supply in Ottawa.

Markups on the way

Plant told CBC News last week he'd never had to consider the effects of tariffs before the dispute started.

But now, many of the products he imports from the United States and supplies to more than 200 local hair salons, nail salons and spas will come with a hefty markup.

I think most Canadians don't want to be walked over by Donald Trump. So they're willing to pay a little more if they have to. - Doug Plant

"[I'm] disappointed. Unless someone like me wants to absorb that cost, then we'll be passing it on to the consumer," Plant said.

Plant said he's not looking forward to the tariffs on items like shampoos, conditioners, hair relaxers and nail polish. He said he's not sure how many of his clients know price hikes are on the way.

Still, he said he understands why the Canadian government needed to impose the countermeasures — and thinks his clients will too.

"I think most Canadians don't want to be walked over by Donald Trump," he said. "So they're willing to pay a little more if they have to."

'I don't want to buy American'

Darrell Robinson works in sales at Ottawa's Universal Appliances, and said the American-made stoves and dishwashers he sells will be slapped with the tariffs.

Still, he doesn't think they'll turn customers away — and says the trade dispute has already started to sway customers' buying habits.

"The backlash has already started," Robinson said.

"We have already had, for the last week or so, people coming through the door saying, 'Where is this made? I don't want to buy American.'"