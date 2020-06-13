U.S. man charged nearly 20 years after grow-op bust

A man has been arrested after being wanted for nearly two decades by Ontario Provincial Police, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Texas police.

In June 2001, members of the Bancroft OPP detachment executed search warrants at a home on Mooney Road in Hastings Highlands, Ont., approximately 200 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

During those raids, police seized 200 cannabis plants and grow-op equipment. Officers also recovered what was suspected to be methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and two dozen pit bulls.

When the arrest warrant was issued, police determined the person living there was also wanted in Texas — although neither they nor the CBSA could find him.

On Thursday, June 11, police arrested a 64-year-old man without incident at a home in West Nipissing, Ont., near Sudbury.

Faces 3 charges

The CBSA said it would not speak to the specifics of this case, including what the man was wanted for in Texas, "as the immigration details are not in the public domain and protected by privacy."

The U.S. man was arrested on charges of the production of a Schedule II substance and the possession of more than three kilograms of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

He was also charged with the careless use of a firearm, weapon, device or ammunition.

Once Canadian criminal proceedings are completed, the man will be turned over to border services to be processed under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Belleville, Ont., on June 18. Police continue to investigate.