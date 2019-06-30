'Attack on student journalism': U of O student newspaper hacked, content deleted

Student journalists with the University of Ottawa's student newspaper are in shock after someone hacked their website early Sunday morning and deleted all their online content.

The Fulcrum is the university's English-language student newspaper. All the stories, some dating back more than a decade, were deleted overnight, said editor-in-chief Matt Gergyek.

"The thing that really upsets me … is just how hurtful this can be. It's not just about us at this point, it's more about all the uOttawa students who are going to be losing thousands and thousands of stories," Gergyek told CBC News Sunday morning.

"So many of their voices have lived in this website. That's what has been very painful for me."

The Fulcrum’s website was hacked last night, all of our articles deleted. This is a blatant attack on student journalism. All the stories we published online only are gone. While I’m hopeful our host will be able to recover our work, I’m insanely disappointed that this occurred <a href="https://t.co/lFwPzuUpOC">pic.twitter.com/lFwPzuUpOC</a> —@anchalsharma_

Hope to retrieve old stories

Gergyek said he checked the website around 1:30 a.m. and saw a single, one-line post.

The headline of the post read, "Anti-union RAG gets entire website deleted," and the author's name was "She who must not be named."

The single sentence said "UOttawa student news-rag The Fulcrum has been cancelled. Bye-bye."

The online site has been operating since 2006 and most posts from 2010 onward were still searchable, said Gergyek.

Gergyek said he hopes they can find whoever was responsible for "such an attack on student journalism."

Gergyek has been in touch with the company which hosts the website. There is a backup from June 23, which means The Fulcrum would only lose a week's worth of content, he said.

The website's content can still be accessed through an online internet archive.