Accused in slaying of Ottawa librarian knows right from wrong, psychiatrist says

The man accused of sexually assaulting and killing an Ottawa librarian doesn't meet the threshold to be considered not criminally responsible, according to a forensic psychiatrist who testified at trial Thursday.

Dr. Julian Gojer, who both Crown and defence counsels agreed was an expert witness, told the jury Tyler Hikoalok shows signs of brain abnormalities consistent with fetal alcohol syndrome or other brain damage. However, it's Gojer's opinion the accused displays the ability to tell right from wrong, and on the day Elisabeth Salm was brutally killed, Hikoalok wasn't intoxicated to the extent his body was out of his control.

Hikoalok has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Salm's death.

On May 24, 2018, the 59-year-old librarian was found beaten at the downtown Christian Science Reading Room by a colleague, and she later died in hospital. The trial also heard there was evidence of sexual assault.

Hikoalok, who was 18 at the time, testified he does not remember the events of the day after drinking more than half a litre of vodka and rum.

Psychiatric assessment of Hikoalok

Gojer testified he met with Hikoalok on three occasions in 2022 to speak with him about the events more than four years ago, and also reviewed his records dating back to when he was just three years old. Hikoalok testified he began drinking alcohol as a child and had an unstable upbringing that included time spent in group homes.

Gojer also conducted an electroencephalography test of Hikoalok, which involves placing sensors on his scalp and measuring brain waves. Hikoalok didn't have normal results, said Gojer, indicating he has brain abnormalities consistent with damage that may have have been caused by his mother drinking while pregnant, although he noted that could not be proven without more investigation.

Gojer also noted a mild intellectual delay in the now-22-year-old, saying the accused has problems understanding and processing information, as well as expressing himself.

"He's slower than the average person when recounting his stories. Sometimes you have to ask questions twice," said the psychiatrist.

After reviewing the available information and records, Gojer said he believes Hikoalok has the ability to know what is morally wrong, a key factor for determining if one can apply a defence of not criminally responsible.

The psychiatrist also testified someone with brain damage who consumed a large quantity of alcohol may experience blackouts and show signs of extreme intoxication, which would include problems processing and retaining information. He did say, though, he does not believe Hikoalok lost control of his body the day Salm died.

That testimony, in his opinion, closed off another path to using the not criminally responsible defence.

Gojer also noted people typically experience blackouts for short periods of time, not longer than 24 hours. Hikoalok testified not remembering much of what happened for a period longer than a day around the time of Salm's death.

Closing arguments in the trial are expected next week. Jurors will decide what to conclude from Gojer's testimony.