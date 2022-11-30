Accused testifies at murder trial in Ottawa librarian's 2018 death

The trial of a man accused in the 2018 murder of an Ottawa volunteer librarian resumed Tuesday, with the accused testifying in his own defence.

Tyler Hikoalok has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Elisabeth Salm. She was found beaten at the downtown Christian Science Reading Room in May 2018.

In opening his case Tuesday morning following an eight-week break, defence lawyer Brook Laforest warned members of the jury that testimony would be presented of the effects of alcohol abuse, including episodes of alcohol-induced blackouts.

The defence's first witness was Hikoalok himself, who said he was born in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, and that his childhood involved moving around various group homes in Alberta and Ontario before moving in with a foster family in Ottawa when he was 13.

He said he only met his biological mother when he was 10 years old and has never met his biological father.

The jury also heard from Hikoalok that he started drinking at the age of 11. More recently, he shared he had drinking episodes that have led him to not remember anything while severely intoxicated.

His other lawyer Michael Smith then played a surveillance video taken from outside the reading room on Laurier Avenue West the morning of May 24, 2018, which showed a man matching Hikoalok's description entering and then leaving the library an hour and twenty minutes later.

Hikoalok, now 22 years old, confirmed the person in the video appears to be him. He shared that he started drinking with friends the day before and has no memory of ever visiting the library.

Crown prosecutor Brian Holowka pushed Hikoalok to explain why he's seen in the video walking in a normal manner if he was in an alcohol-induced blackout. He asked why Hikoalok's DNA was found at the library's back door and not the main entrance, and why he's filmed walking faster when leaving the library compared to when he arrived.

Holowka suggested it was because the accused had committed an assault and was trying to avoid detection, and that his demeanour contradicts his testimony that he was severely intoxicated.

In response, Hikoalok once again said he doesn't remember anything from that morning.

Accused challenged over what he said during arrest

The Crown also questioned Hikoalok about what he told police officers who arrested him on May 27, three days after the attack.

Earlier in the trial, Const. Steve Luchies testified that during the arrest at the corner of Rideau and Nelson Streets, Hikoalok spoke to him after he'd been handcuffed but before the constable read him his rights.

Luchies, referring to his notes, told the court Hikoalok said: "I was blackout drunk a couple days ago ... I didn't know I killed anybody."

Under cross-examination, Holowka asked Hikoalok how he could have known at the moment of the arrest that he was being accused of a murder that happened a couple of days ago, since officers hadn't yet told him when the assault happened.

Holowka suggested that Hikoalok knew he had assaulted Salm, but didn't know that she later died of her injuries.

In response, Hikoalok said officers probably told him when the death occurred.

Cross-examination of Hikoalok is scheduled to continue Wednesday.