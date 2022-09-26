Tyler Hikoalok guilty of 1st-degree murder in librarian's 2018 death

Warning: This story contains disturbing details.

A jury has found Tyler Hikoalok guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of volunteer librarian Elisabeth Salm.

Hikoalok pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Salm, a 59-year-old woman found beaten at the downtown Christian Science Reading Room in May 2018.

Salm died in hospital the next day.

Hikoalok, who was 18 at the time and is now 22, had been on trial since September, which included an eight-week pause.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

Hikoalok's sentencing proceeded Sunday to allow Salm's family to share victim impact statements. Friends and family had previously remembered Salm as a music-loving bike enthusiast who cared deeply about the environment.

Her sister gave out yellow carnations inside the courtroom after the verdict was read out.

Elisabeth Salm inherited 'a total love of the forest' from her parents, according to family. Her father worked as a forestry engineer and educated local youth. (Submitted by family)

The jury, nine men and three women, had deliberated for about two hours on Friday, and several more over the weekend before reaching its verdict.

Hikoalok, his head bowed, cried as Salm's siblings and her widower Lyle Young read out their statements.

"Her death leaves a great big hole in our clan," said Salm's older brother Roland, one of four siblings to address Hikoalok and the court.

Young said he would miss singing hymns with his wife in church and seeing her beautiful face when she saw him off at the airport during work trips.

He talked too about the night of her death.

"When I went to give her a kiss, every part of her face had been misshapen. So I kissed her hand," Young said.

Asked by Justice Anne London-Weinstein if he had anything to say, Hikoalok shrugged his shoulders then said, "I'm sorry. I truly didn't know I killed her."

London-Weinstein then formally laid down the sentence for what she called "an incredibly evil" act, and noted that Hikoalok is still very young and will have a lot of time in custody to heal and work on himself.

Details of the trial

During the trial, the Crown told court Salm was sexually assaulted, which the defence did not deny. Hikoalok's DNA, including his semen, was found on Salm's badly beaten body and Salm's blood was recovered from Hikoalok's bracelet, "irrefutably" linking him to the crime scene, the Crown said.

Hikoalok's lawyer tried to convince the jury to reach a manslaughter verdict. He argued Hikoalok didn't have the capacity to intend to kill Salm and that the altercation was brief and impulsive. He also pointed to testimony in which Hikoalok said he had been drinking that morning, blacked out and woke up the next day without any memory of what happened.

A forensic psychiatrist testified that it was his opinion Hikoalok could tell right from wrong, and that Hikoalok wasn't intoxicated to the extent his body was out of his control.

The trial heard that after he'd been handcuffed during his arrest but before he was read his rights, Hikoalok told police, "I didn't know I killed anybody."

The psychiatrist also testified Hikoalok showed signs of brain abnormalities consistent with fetal alcohol syndrome or other brain damage.