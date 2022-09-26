Defence questions details of school visit by accused after fatal beating of librarian

Lawyers representing Tyler Hikoalok raised questions about the memories of witnesses who described Hikoalok's visit on the day Elisabeth Salm was fatally beaten in 2018.

Hikoalok, who was 18 at the time and is now 22, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Salm.

Salm, who was 59 at the time of her death, was found beaten at the Christian Science Reading Room where she worked on Laurier Avenue West on May 24, 2018.

Elisabeth Salm, 59, was found assaulted in the Christian Science Reading Room in downtown Ottawa on May 24, 2018. She died in hospital the next day. (Submitted by family)

On Monday afternoon, defence lawyer Michael Smith cross-examined Ron Destiné, a youth counsellor who worked at the Debbie Campbell Learning Academy, about the extent of his relationship with Hikoalok.

Hikoalok attended the academy between 2015 and 2018, a private school for youth receiving mental health treatment or who may not be able to maintain mainstream school placement, court heard.

Destiné told court Hikoalok had told him on Wednesday May 23 and Thursday May 24 that he kept up with his regular Wednesday visits to a studio where he recorded hip hop music.

The Debbie Campbell Learning Academy was located in the basement of the former Ottawa Technical High School building at 440 Albert St., seen in a photograph from September 2022. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Smith referred to transcripts of Destiné's June 4, 2018 interview with police where Destiné said he didn't remember Hikoalok's last name and that they'd only spoken for five minutes on the day of the alleged offence.

Smith also pressed him on the length and quality of their interaction on May 24 saying Destiné had told police they only spoke "off and on" for five minutes and it was "small talk."

Questions over intoxication

Destiné agreed he had no proof Hikoalok had gone to the studio, who he was with, how long he was there, or whether he might have consumed drugs or alcohol when he was there. He said Hikoalok had told him he lost his iPod on the bus when asked to show him his latest recording.

Last week, an Ottawa police constable testified Hikoalok told him at the time of his arrest: "I was blackout drunk a couple days ago ... I didn't know I killed anybody ... I woke up on the sidewalk."

But Destiné said he didn't believe Hikoalok was under the influence when he visited the school on May 24. The defence lawyer suggested when he did observe Hikoalok under the influence it was only when the student said something to him.

Ashley Potter, who was program director at the time, told court he recalled making calzones with Hikoalok as part of the lunch program at the school during his visit on May 24. He said Hikoalok made a point to come for lunch that day because calzones were one of his favourites.

Potter said he had a "good relationship" with Hikoalok and that he warmed up to the adults involved in the program during his time there — eventually joking with them and sharing his music with pride.

A still from surveillance video taken at 440 Albert St. that appears to show Tyler Hikoalok. It was part of a video timeline produced by the Crown and shown to witnesses. (Exhibit/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

Hikoalok was not interested in academics and his attendance became sporadic after his 18th birthday in January 2018, but the program would welcome him back.

Potter said they were offering "lunch and a place to check in."

During questioning by the Crown, Potter said he hadn't observed anything out of the ordinary with Hikoalok during their interaction on May 24 — no unusual behaviour or signs of intoxication.

However, during cross-examination, Potter said it was possible he could've missed the signs of intoxication and didn't have a frame of reference for Hikoalok.

"I had missed it in the past with other students," Potter said.

Defence lawyer Brook Laforest suggested it was possible Potter was mixing up that day four years ago with another time Hikoalok had helped in the kitchen.

"No, I have a distinct memory of him in the kitchen that day," Potter said.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein is presiding over the jury trial at Ottawa's Elgin Street courthouse.