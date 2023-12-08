1 critically hurt in suspicious Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory fire

Police and the fire marshal are investigating a fire in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory along eastern Lake Ontario that included the rescue of one person left with life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release the fire happened before 4 a.m. Thursday at a home on Old Highway 2, not far south of Highway 401.

Three people got out unharmed, but police said a fourth person was brought out of the building by firefighters. That's the person who was critically injured.

The Tyendinaga Police Service and Ontario's fire marshal are also investigating, said OPP, who described the fire as suspicious.

OPP asked anyone with video of the area to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

The community is between Kingston and Belleville, about 200 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.